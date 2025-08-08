Next Article
Meta acquires WaveForms AI to boost its audio tech
Meta has snapped up WaveForms AI, a young startup that uses artificial intelligence to read and mimic emotions in audio.
Founded late last year by Alexis Conneau and Coralie Lemaitre (who raised $40 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz), the duo will now join Meta's Superintelligence Labs to work on next-gen AI audio projects.
Meta's recent hiring spree in speech AI
This move fits right into Meta's push for more advanced voice tech.
They've recently brought in speech AI expert Johan Schalkwyk from Google, picked up Play AI (known for super realistic voices), and hired top talent from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.
It's clear Meta wants to lead the pack in making audio tech smarter—and more human.