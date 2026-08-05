Transport for London licenses Wayve self-driving taxis with driver requirement
London is officially letting self-driving taxis hit the streets, thanks to a new license from Transport for London (TfL).
These cabs, using technology by British firm Wayve and electric Ford Mustang Mach-Es packed with cameras and radar, could now pick up passengers later this year, but there's a catch: a qualified driver must be present and remain responsible for the car.
Uber confirms TfL safety compliance
Uber confirmed these cars meet all of TfL's safety rules.
This summer, some lucky folks from the 100,000 people who signed up will get first dibs on rides before everyone else.
London is the first city in the world to launch Wayve's tech commercially, and Uber called it a key milestone.
TfL says driverless rides need approvals
TfL says safety comes above all else; it wants to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries on London's roads by 2041.
Fully driverless rides aren't allowed yet; that'll need more approvals down the line.
For now, Wayve sees this as a big step toward safer and quieter city streets.