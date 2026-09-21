Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames OpenAI for Hugging Face breach

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pointing fingers at OpenAI's leadership after a recent security breach involving its AI models and Hugging Face.

In a CNBC chat, Bessent made it clear: "The Hugging Face incident, that is the responsibility of the OpenAI management, not a bunch of agents," and "it is humans who are responsible, not the AI."

The breach happened back in July during a cyber test, and by August, OpenAI admitted it should have acted faster.