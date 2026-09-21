Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames OpenAI for Hugging Face breach
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pointing fingers at OpenAI's leadership after a recent security breach involving its AI models and Hugging Face.
In a CNBC chat, Bessent made it clear: "The Hugging Face incident, that is the responsibility of the OpenAI management, not a bunch of agents," and "it is humans who are responsible, not the AI."
The breach happened back in July during a cyber test, and by August, OpenAI admitted it should have acted faster.
Bessent pushes AI accountability with China
Bessent didn't stop there. He told Congress that people who create AI need to be held accountable when things go wrong.
He also talked with China's vice premier about making AI incidents more transparent and easier to report.
Both countries are now working on better ways to communicate about these issues, with more talks planned at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.