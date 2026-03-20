Truecaller's AI can now block calls, but CEO isn't sure
Truecaller rolled out its new "Max Protection" AI feature to block spam calls for Android premium users.
But interestingly, CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala admits he's not confident about letting AI auto-block calls for everyone, saying, "AI is a trained model and not entirely accurate."
He's also not on board with India's telecom regulator pushing telcos to use similar tech.
AI now automatically blocks spam calls
Unlike the old system that relied on user reports and databases, Max now uses AI to automatically block calls from noncontacts or flagged numbers: no need for your approval each time.
While this could mean fewer annoying calls, it also brings up worries about accidentally blocking real people.
Truecaller has over 370 million users
The source does not provide a total user count; it only mentions that globally about 7% of the user base is premium.
The company has added other AI-driven features such as an AI assistant for call screening and AI-powered call recording/transcription, but clearly still sees room for caution when it comes to letting AI make all the decisions.