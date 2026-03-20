Truecaller's AI can now block calls, but CEO isn't sure

Unlike the old system that relied on user reports and databases, Max now uses AI to automatically block calls from noncontacts or flagged numbers: no need for your approval each time. While this could mean fewer annoying calls, it also brings up worries about accidentally blocking real people.

Truecaller has over 370 million users

The source does not provide a total user count; it only mentions that globally about 7% of the user base is premium.

The company has added other AI-driven features such as an AI assistant for call screening and AI-powered call recording/transcription, but clearly still sees room for caution when it comes to letting AI make all the decisions.