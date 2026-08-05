Trump administration not requiring voluntary safety checks for open-weight AI

Open-weight models like Meta's Llama and NVIDIA's Nemotron let anyone tinker with their inner workings, making them powerful but also riskier if not tested properly.

Tech policy group Americans for Responsible Innovation called out that sharing the framework with a small group of companies without making it public "deepens a serious gap in federal oversight, leaving open questions about how the federal government plans to evaluate the safety and security of advanced AI models," saying it leaves a big gap in oversight.

Meanwhile, some senators want new laws to make sure these powerful AIs get tested. Otherwise, they warn that US tech could fall behind rivals like China.