White House app to be installed on all government-issued smartphones

The Donald Trump administration is planning to install its official White House app on government-issued smartphones used by federal employees. The move has raised questions over cybersecurity risks such as location tracking, data sharing, and potential security threats of the software. According to Government Executive, at least one federal agency will start deploying the app on employee work devices as early as next week.

App features What is the White House app? The White House app, launched two months ago, is described as a platform for "unfiltered, real-time updates straight from the source." It serves as a hub for official announcements, press briefings, policy updates, and curated media coverage related to the administration. The app also has features like "Text President Trump," which reportedly redirects users toward signing up for campaign-style marketing messages.

Security risks Concerns over privacy and security risks The planned deployment of the White House app has raised concerns about potential privacy or security vulnerabilities on official government devices. Cybersecurity researchers had previously flagged concerns over its data practices, including location tracking and possible sharing of user data with third-party services. Critics argue these permissions could pose greater risks when installed on the phones used by federal employees handling sensitive government communications.

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