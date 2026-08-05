Trump administration drops voluntary safety tests for open-weight AI models
What's the story
The Trump administration has decided not to subject open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models to voluntary safety tests, according to Reuters. The decision comes amid rising concerns over the potential misuse of advanced AI systems. Open models, such as NVIDIA's Nemotron and Meta's Llama, are those with publicly available core components. In contrast, closed models are proprietary systems owned by specific companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Meeting details
OpenAI and Anthropic's tools breached other companies' systems
The White House recently met with representatives from Meta, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI to discuss unpublished testing rules.
This comes after OpenAI and Anthropic's AI tools breached other companies' systems.
The incidents have raised alarms among US lawmakers over the potential use of advanced AI models for cyberattacks.
Oversight issues
Advocacy group raises concerns
Tech policy advocacy group Americans for Responsible Innovation has raised concerns over the lack of public disclosure on these testing rules.
They said sharing this framework with a select few companies without public knowledge "deepens a serious gap in federal oversight."
The group has called for US officials to implement policies that "protect the public from harm."
Legislative push
Five Democratic senators urge Trump to take action
In light of these developments, five Democratic senators have urged Trump to work with Congress on legislation that would mandate testing for the most advanced American-made AI models.
"The United States cannot afford to create a policy environment in which the most advanced American AI systems are subject to opaque, case-by-case restrictions while Chinese alternatives appear cheaper, easier to access, and more predictable to deploy," they said in their letter.