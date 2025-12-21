Next Article
Trump administration's plan to dismantle NCAR sparks backlash
Technology
The Trump administration plans to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, calling it a source of "climate alarmism."
NCAR, managed by UCAR, supports university-led weather and climate research and provides important weather forecasting tools used nationwide.
Why does it matter?
Colorado leaders and scientists are pushing back hard.
Governor Jared Polis says dismantling NCAR would put public safety at risk by eliminating data on fires, floods, and severe storms.
The center's tech has helped save lives during hurricanes and in aviation.
UCAR's president called the move political and warned it could slow down progress in weather forecasting that protects people and infrastructure.