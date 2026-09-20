Trump to create 'AI Force' and appoint new AI czar
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to create an "AI Force" and appoint new artificial intelligence (AI) czar. If Trump follows through on the pledge, it would mark his second AI czar. Venture capitalist David Sacks previously held the role from January 2025 until stepping down in March 2026 and moving into an external advisory position. In a recent social media post, Trump said his administration would not hinder growth of AI industry, despite calls for more stringent regulations.
Economic impact
AI's potential impact on US economy
Trump has compared AI to the Industrial Revolution and the internet, predicting it could contribute up to 25% of the US GDP.
He stressed his desire for America to stay ahead of China in this technology race.
The announcement comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, where AI is likely to be a key topic.
Regulatory approach
AI dangers dismissed as 'hoax'
Trump administration plans to use the existing criminal and civil justice systems to deal with any potential misuse of AI.
He has also dismissed concerns about the technology's potential dangers as a "hoax."
This comes amid fears from researchers and tech experts that advanced AI could pose risks to humanity.
Industry concerns
Security incidents reported by AI giants
AI giants like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google have reported security incidents involving their systems.
These include cases where their chatbots were used for malicious purposes.
In light of these developments, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for industry-wide deceleration and regulation, as well as independent monitoring of AI model development.
Legislative response
US lawmakers propose legislation around AI
The warnings from tech experts have prompted US lawmakers to propose legislation around AI.
However, OpenAI's Sam Altman has suggested that Washington has struggled to keep pace with this new tech and how to regulate it.
He said people should have more faith in AI firms to keep it safe, adding "The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it's the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this."
International response
UK calls for new bill on AI risks
In the UK, MPs and peers have flagged human rights risks from AI and argued that existing laws are not fit to cope with the rapid growth of this technology.
The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) has called for a new bill on AI to "address the scale and seriousness" of such threats.