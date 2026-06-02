Trump issues voluntary AI oversight order allowing 30 day sharing
President Trump just rolled out a new executive order for AI oversight, but it's voluntary, meaning tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic can choose to share their latest models with the government up to 30 days before launching them.
This move aims to tackle national security worries, especially after Anthropic held back its Mythos model over fears it could mess with hospitals or banks.
Trump trims prelaunch access to 30
The original plan called for a 90-day pre-release government access, but after pushback from the industry (with Trump's Silicon Valley venture capitalist and AI and crypto czar David Sacks warning it could slow US innovation and let China catch up), it was cut down to 30 days.
The order also asks agencies like the NSA and the CISA to set up a voluntary cybersecurity hub for sharing information about software vulnerabilities.
Trump replaces Biden AI oversight order
Trump's framework replaces Biden-era AI oversight order and takes a different approach from Europe's stricter AI Act, which has mandatory safety checks.
The goal: keep the United States leading in tech while still keeping an eye on potential risks from fast-moving AI advancements.