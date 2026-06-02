Trump issues voluntary AI oversight order allowing 30 day sharing

Trump trims prelaunch access to 30

The original plan called for a 90-day pre-release government access, but after pushback from the industry (with Trump's Silicon Valley venture capitalist and AI and crypto czar David Sacks warning it could slow US innovation and let China catch up), it was cut down to 30 days.

The order also asks agencies like the NSA and the CISA to set up a voluntary cybersecurity hub for sharing information about software vulnerabilities.