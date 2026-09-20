Trump wants to rename AI, conducts poll on Truth Social
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has responded to the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence (AI) safety by calling it a hoax. He claimed that these concerns are part of a long list of "hoaxes" created by the "Radical Left Dumocrats," aimed at destroying America. On Saturday, he took to his social media platform Truth Social and also suggested that the term "Artificial Intelligence" is inaccurate and ineloquent compared to its capabilities.
Rebranding effort
AI is just another democratic hoax, claims Trump
To address this perceived inaccuracy, Trump conducted a poll on his platform, asking followers to choose a new name for the technology.
The options were "Superior Intelligence," "Extreme Intelligence," or "Supreme Intelligence."
The poll is still active at the time of writing and has received 55,711 votes so far.
Two hours, Trump claimed that the decimation, or destruction, of AI is just another of many Democratic hoaxes, like other issues such as Russia and Ukraine controversies and global warming.
Industry support
Won't let political opponents destroy vital industry: Trump
Trump also defended the AI industry, saying he would not let his political opponents destroy an industry he considers vital to US competitiveness.
He compared those calling for caution to his political enemies.
The president also mentioned what he called the "crazed Data Center attack," a growing political backlash against infrastructure that powers AI's rapid growth.
He vowed not to hinder or stifle this incredible industry but also promised to look for bad practices through existing criminal justice systems.
New initiative
AI Force on the way?
Trump has also announced the creation of an "AI Force," similar to the Space Force he created during his first term.
He said he was screening "High I.Q. individuals" for this new position.
Meanwhile, he has also invited several tech leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to the White House next week.