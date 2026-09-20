To address this perceived inaccuracy, Trump conducted a poll on his platform, asking followers to choose a new name for the technology.

The options were "Superior Intelligence," "Extreme Intelligence," or "Supreme Intelligence."

The poll is still active at the time of writing and has received 55,711 votes so far.

Two hours, Trump claimed that the decimation, or destruction, of AI is just another of many Democratic hoaxes, like other issues such as Russia and Ukraine controversies and global warming.