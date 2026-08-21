Trump plans 1,000 space launches and re-entries annually by 2030
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum to significantly ramp up commercial space launches in the country. The ambitious plan targets at least 1,000 annual launches and re-entries by 2030. This is a massive increase from the 178 launches recorded last year. The memo also directs government agencies to identify new federal launch and re-entry sites on federal land.
Policy details
New federal launch sites to be identified
The memo, which is aimed at boosting the commercial space industry, calls for agencies to encourage co-development of space transportation infrastructure with private sector partners.
It also calls for fast-tracking permitting and environmental reviews while ensuring sufficient wireless spectrum for space launches.
The policy supports Trump's goal of returning US astronauts to the Moon by 2028.
Strategic approach
'Commercial-first approach'
Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the new national space transportation policy "meets this moment of explosive growth and positions America to lead the next era of space."
He emphasized a "commercial-first approach enabling Americans on the Moon by 2028 and initial Moon Base elements by 2030."
The plan also includes rapid launch capabilities for national security purposes.
Urgent action
Trump calls for new federal re-entry site
Trump has also called for a new federal re-entry site to be identified within 90 days.
He wants agencies to avoid US government space transportation activities that "preclude, discourage, or compete with United States commercial space transportation activities, unless required by public safety or national security."
This is part of his broader strategy to promote commercial space operations while ensuring public safety and national security.