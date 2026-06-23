Trump signs order to fast-track quantum computing
What's the story
In a major move, President Donald Trump has ordered the development of a highly powerful quantum computer for scientific research. The initiative also aims at accelerating efforts to shield government systems from potential cyber threats posed by this technology. The push comes as part of America's race with China to dominate in the field of quantum computing, a technology that could revolutionize science and cybersecurity.
Timeline
Expect a working quantum computer by 2028
Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said they expect to have a working quantum computer by 2028. Trump has signed two executive orders as part of this initiative. One order is aimed at safeguarding government computers from cyberattacks powered by quantum computers. It seeks to transition key government computing systems to post-quantum cryptography by 2030 or 2031.
Cybersecurity concerns
Quantum computers can solve complex problems
Quantum computers leverage quantum physics to process information, solving complex problems much faster than today's supercomputers. However, this capability also poses a risk as they could potentially break the encryption that protects computers from hacking. This has raised concerns over aggressive cyberattacks fueled by this technology.
Financial backing
$2 billion investment in 9 quantum-computing companies
Just last month, the US Commerce Department announced a $2 billion investment in nine quantum-computing companies, including a new IBM venture. One of Trump's executive orders also seeks to bolster international cooperation on intellectual property protections and supply chain security measures. This is in light of competitors and adversaries trying to undermine US economic and national security, Kratsios said.