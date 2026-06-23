Trump signs order to fast-track quantum computing

Timeline

Expect a working quantum computer by 2028

Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said they expect to have a working quantum computer by 2028. Trump has signed two executive orders as part of this initiative. One order is aimed at safeguarding government computers from cyberattacks powered by quantum computers. It seeks to transition key government computing systems to post-quantum cryptography by 2030 or 2031.