Trump to name NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic as AI 'national champions'
What's the story
The Trump administration is set to designate over two dozen US companies, including tech giants NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, as artificial intelligence (AI) "national champions." The move is aimed at helping American tech firms win business overseas and compete with their Chinese counterparts. The announcement is likely in the coming week, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Strategic aim
AI national champions initiative
The AI "national champions" initiative, to be unveiled by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is part of a broader strategy to promote US-developed AI technology over Chinese alternatives.
The program will bundle American chips, AI models, and other products into packages for easier purchase by foreign governments and businesses.
This is part of a larger effort to expand the global footprint of American AI tech amid rising competition from China.
Incentives
National champions designation
Companies that are designated as AI "national champions" could get fast-tracked export licenses, government backing for their international operations, and access to federal funding.
The initiative was first announced about a year ago as part of the Trump administration's broader tech strategy.
However, the specific companies chosen for this designation had not been disclosed until now.
Market dynamics
Chinese companies' overseas expansion
Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies have aggressively expanded into overseas markets such as Europe and Latin America, hoping to secure a stronghold in the global tech ecosystem.
NVIDIA's expected inclusion in the "national champions" list comes amid renewed scrutiny over US policy on exports of advanced AI chips to China.
President Donald Trump has often praised NVIDIA and its CEO Jensen Huang for creating a homegrown tech leader pivotal to the AI boom.
Security fears
Concerns over national security
Concerns over national security and the risk of Chinese companies acquiring high-end NVIDIA chips through export-control loopholes have sparked calls for stricter regulations.
The Wall Street Journal reported that allegations about Huang's ties with a suspected Chinese intelligence source have intensified pressure from critics who want national security prioritized over market share.
Regulatory changes
New rules to prevent advanced chips from being diverted
The announcement of the AI "national champions" initiative comes as Lutnick prepares to join Trump on his China visit this week.
Separately, the Commerce Department is also moving ahead with new rules to prevent advanced chips from being diverted to China.
The Trump administration has prioritized expanding US AI exports since last summer, presenting it as a way to keep American dominance in an area where Washington and Beijing are vying for global supremacy.