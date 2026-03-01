'Trump's policies helped': OpenAI execs on ex-President's AI push
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and COO Brad Lightcap have both given credit to President Donald Trump for helping push US artificial intelligence forward.
Altman highlighted President Trump's support for the massive $500 billion "Stargate" AI project and praised his business-friendly approach, saying it helped attract investment and speed up innovation across the industry;
Lightcap praised the administration's push to accelerate AI infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Altman is stepping down from Helion Energy's board
While OpenAI is expanding fast, with a planned $1.4 trillion investment; they are running into challenges like memory chip shortages and energy constraints.
To keep up, they are partnering with more suppliers, building data centers worldwide, and even exploring nuclear fusion as a cleaner power source.
Altman announced he is stepping down from Helion Energy's board and will recuse himself from direct negotiations.