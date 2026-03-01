'Trump's policies helped': OpenAI execs on ex-President's AI push

Meanwhile, Altman is stepping down from Helion Energy's board

While OpenAI is expanding fast, with a planned $1.4 trillion investment; they are running into challenges like memory chip shortages and energy constraints.

To keep up, they are partnering with more suppliers, building data centers worldwide, and even exploring nuclear fusion as a cleaner power source.

Altman announced he is stepping down from Helion Energy's board and will recuse himself from direct negotiations.