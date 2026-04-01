Tubi launches 1st major streaming ChatGPT experience recommending 300,000-plus titles Technology Apr 09, 2026

Tubi just made a big move by launching the first major streaming service to build a dedicated experience inside ChatGPT.

Now, you can ask "@Tubi" for movie or show picks, like "a thriller for girls' night"—and instantly get recommendations from their massive library of 300,000-plus titles.

This puts Tubi ahead of Netflix and Prime Video, which haven't jumped on the ChatGPT train yet.