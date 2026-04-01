Tubi launches 1st major streaming ChatGPT experience recommending 300,000-plus titles
Tubi just made a big move by launching the first major streaming service to build a dedicated experience inside ChatGPT.
Now, you can ask "@Tubi" for movie or show picks, like "a thriller for girls' night"—and instantly get recommendations from their massive library of 300,000-plus titles.
This puts Tubi ahead of Netflix and Prime Video, which haven't jumped on the ChatGPT train yet.
Tubi uses ChatGPT, launches Creatorverse Incubator
Tubi's hoping this ChatGPT feature will make finding something to watch way easier and keep users coming back, especially since ChatGPT reached 900 million weekly users in February.
They've also started the "Creatorverse Incubator" to help up-and-coming creators with funding and promo support, showing they're serious about supporting fresh voices in streaming.