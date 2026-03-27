Tufts University study: AI may replace nearly 9.3 million US jobs
Technology
A new Tufts University study says nearly 9.3 million jobs in the US might be replaced by artificial intelligence within the next two to five years.
About 33 job types are especially at risk, which could affect around 4.9 million people and cost households anywhere from $200 billion to $1.5 trillion.
Urban tech jobs face AI risk
Urban areas and university towns are most likely to feel the impact, since tech-focused jobs there face higher risk from AI.
Meanwhile, blue-collar roles like roofers and welders seem safer for now.
The study hints that local economies and even government rules may need a rethink as these changes roll out.