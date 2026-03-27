Tufts University study: AI may replace nearly 9.3 million US jobs Technology Mar 27, 2026

A new Tufts University study says nearly 9.3 million jobs in the US might be replaced by artificial intelligence within the next two to five years.

About 33 job types are especially at risk, which could affect around 4.9 million people and cost households anywhere from $200 billion to $1.5 trillion.