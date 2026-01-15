Turning fish skin into eco-friendly leather? Mangaluru researchers make it happen
Scientists at the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru have figured out how to turn fish skin waste—that included the unicorn leatherjacket—into durable, high-quality leather using a chrome-free, plant-based tanning process.
Led by Dr. B Manjanaik, their method is all about making use of what would otherwise be thrown away.
Why does this matter?
This new way of making leather isn't just good for the planet—it's also safer for workers and local communities since it skips toxic chemicals.
Plus, it gives fishing communities a fresh source of income and offers an ethical alternative to exotic animal leathers.
Published findings
The research was accepted for publication in Springer Nature journals, highlighting fish skin as a surprisingly sustainable option for eco-conscious fashion and reducing pollution from traditional tanning.