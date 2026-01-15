Turning fish skin into eco-friendly leather? Mangaluru researchers make it happen Technology Jan 15, 2026

Scientists at the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru have figured out how to turn fish skin waste—that included the unicorn leatherjacket—into durable, high-quality leather using a chrome-free, plant-based tanning process.

Led by Dr. B Manjanaik, their method is all about making use of what would otherwise be thrown away.