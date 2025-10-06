Next Article
Twid's new UPI app lets you pay with loyalty points
Technology
Twid just dropped a UPI app that lets you pay for stuff—online or in-store—using your bank, brand, and loyalty reward points. No more letting those points go to waste!
Twid is accepted at over 100,000 places like Swiggy, JioMart, MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, Vi, and McDonald's.
Twid stars are the best kind of stars
Every time you use the app for a UPI payment, you earn "Twid Stars," which can be redeemed at partner merchants to help cut down your cash spend.
Twid has teamed up with big names like IndusInd Bank and SuperCoin to pool over $2.3 billion worth of rewards—and they're planning to add 5,000 more merchants in 2025.