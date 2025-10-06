Twid's new UPI app lets you pay with loyalty points

Twid stars are the best kind of stars

Every time you use the app for a UPI payment, you earn "Twid Stars," which can be redeemed at partner merchants to help cut down your cash spend.

Twid has teamed up with big names like IndusInd Bank and SuperCoin to pool over $2.3 billion worth of rewards—and they're planning to add 5,000 more merchants in 2025.