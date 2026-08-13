How Twitch users can stop Amazon from using their content
What's the story
Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, has announced that it will use content from its creators to train generative AI models. The decision has drawn widespread criticism from the Twitch community as creators are automatically enrolled in this process. This means their content is used for AI training unless they actively choose to opt out.
Data resource
Concerns over automatic enrollment
The streams on Twitch are a treasure trove of data, providing hours of audio and video content that can be used to train AI models.
However, many users are worried about this automatic enrollment. They fear they could be unknowingly giving away their content for Amazon's AI training.
This is particularly worrisome on a platform where creators often livestream themselves and their voices for several hours every week.
Official response
'If it was an opt-in system, no one would agree'
In a recent stream, Twitch's Head of Community Mary Kish and Chief Product Officer Mike Minton addressed the concerns of nearly 3,000 users who were unhappy with the decision.
Minton explained that if this was an opt-in system, no one would agree to it.
He acknowledged the community's opposition to generative AI due to its training on books, images, videos, and other internet-sourced material without consent.
Miscommunication issues
Uncertainty around data usage for AI training
Twitch's announcement of this change was framed as adding a setting that lets users opt out of having their channel content used for AI training across Amazon.
This led to some streamers questioning if their content had already been used without their knowledge.
When asked about this, Minton admitted he wasn't sure what Amazon had done in terms of model training and what data it had used or not.
Industry comparison
Comparison with Meta's approach to AI training
Kish pointed out that Twitch isn't the only platform using user content for AI training. Meta also uses public content from its platforms to train its own AI models.
However, unlike Twitch, users in the UK can opt out of this training with Meta.
Kish stressed that including an opt-out option on Twitch is a response to community feedback against training Gen AI models.
Information
How users can opt out of AI training on Twitch
To opt out of AI training on Twitch, users can go to their channel settings (not the Creator Dashboard), open the Security and Privacy tab, scroll down to "Training for Generative AI," and toggle the setting off.