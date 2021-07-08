Twitter is welcoming feedback on four new privacy-centric concept features

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 10:49 pm

Twitter showcases four new-privacy centric concept features that could see the light of day

Despite losing its legal shield in India, Twitter continues to consistently add new features to its arsenal. A Twitter executive has detailed multiple privacy and user discovery-related feature concepts, some of which may materialize if Twitter receives positive feedback. The features showcased primarily address the control users can exercise over their account's privacy and how Twitter could become a "healthier" social space. Here's more.

Protected replies

People Experience Designer Lena Emara unveiled the new concepts

Twitter's People Experience Designer Lena Emara tweeted about four new feature concepts, which the microblogging platform could improve or implement. Today, your tweet replies made from a protected account won't be visible on a non-follower's tweet but the first concept shows a handy notification that reminds you of the limitation while offering an easy switch to a public account.

Account Breadcrumbs

Twitter mulling Instagram-style account switcher feature as well

Another concept feature dubbed "Account Breadcrumbs" lets users with multiple Twitter handles switch between them easily much like on Reddit or Instagram. The screenshots shared by Emara suggest the feature will be accessible from the tweet composition window so you don't have to hold that thought while you switch accounts. Conveniently, the account switcher interface will display each account's name, handle, and privacy status.

Privacy Sets

Privacy Sets lets users select pre-configured privacy setting profiles quickly

Explaining that privacy isn't a one-size-fits-all deal, Emara shared another privacy-centric feature called Privacy Sets. The People Experience Designer said the feature will allow users to verify and modify conversation controls and discoverability settings. Twitter plans to group settings into sets that users can pick from based on their needs. Think of it like notification profiles on iOS 15, but for Twitter's privacy controls.

Discover me, or not

Twitter could let you obscure your account from search results

The final concept feature that Emara shared was named Discover Me. It essentially notifies users each time their account shows up in someone else's search results on Twitter. While Discover Me is reminiscent of a similar LinkedIn feature, Twitter plans to offer users two toggle switches to control their account's visibility in search results and the "Recommended to follow" section on the platform.