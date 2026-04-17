Two UK universities launch AgenticDeviceShield AI to protect phones locally

AgenticDeviceShield detects threats offline

AgenticDeviceShield runs directly on your phone, so it can spot shady apps or phishing attempts even if you're offline or have a weak signal.

The team behind it says this is a big step for smarter, more private mobile security.

As Professor Md Arafatur Rahman puts it, "AgenticDeviceShield represents a shift toward security systems that can reason, explain and act locally - creating protection that is both intelligent and humane."