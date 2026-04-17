Two UK universities launch AgenticDeviceShield AI to protect phones locally
Technology
Two UK universities just dropped AgenticDeviceShield, a new AI tool designed to keep your phone safe from scams, spyware, and digital fraud.
What's cool is that it reacts to threats instantly, right on your device, and doesn't send personal data to the cloud.
AgenticDeviceShield detects threats offline
AgenticDeviceShield runs directly on your phone, so it can spot shady apps or phishing attempts even if you're offline or have a weak signal.
The team behind it says this is a big step for smarter, more private mobile security.
As Professor Md Arafatur Rahman puts it, "AgenticDeviceShield represents a shift toward security systems that can reason, explain and act locally - creating protection that is both intelligent and humane."