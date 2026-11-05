Uber CEO says only 4 rides booked via AI agents
Technology
Personal AI agents haven't exactly taken off for booking Ubers: last month, only four rides were booked using them during the busiest week.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shared this on Wednesday, highlighting just how tiny that number is compared to the 320 million trips and orders completed by Uber and Uber Eats in the same time.
About 500 Uber Eats AI orders
It's not just rides: Uber Eats saw only about 500 orders placed through AI agents. Other companies like DoorDash are seeing similar results, so it's not just an Uber thing.
Still, Uber isn't giving up on AI; they're talking with AI system companies to see how smarter bots might make things smoother for everyone in the future.