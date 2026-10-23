Uber's entire workforce will now use ChatGPT Work
What's the story
Uber has announced a major expansion of its partnership with OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. The ride-hailing giant will now be deploying ChatGPT Work across its entire global workforce of around 30,000 employees, TechCrunch reported. The move comes after a successful pilot program earlier this year where 1,000 Uber employees used the enterprise-focused AI agent for various workflows.
Pilot results
Initial pilot program involved employees from various departments
The initial pilot program of ChatGPT Work was conducted with employees from different departments, including finance, operations, and product.
Sumanth Sukumar, Uber's VP of Engineering, revealed that 80% of the early adopters were non-engineers.
They used the AI tool for tasks like analyzing complex operational data to identify trends and develop recommendations or localizing training materials for different markets.
Integration strategy
Uber yet to finalize how employees will use ChatGPT
Despite going all-in on ChatGPT, Uber hasn't finalized how its employees will use it.
Sukumar said, "Our approach is to make powerful AI tools available across Uber while giving teams room to experiment."
Earlier this year, the company had paired 30 AI engineers with different teams for two weeks to automate key parts of their jobs.
These 'AI pods' showed the potential when technical expertise meets a deep understanding of a particular job.
Impact assessment
Monitoring impact on productivity and workflows
Uber hasn't revealed how much it's spending on the new rollout of ChatGPT Work.
However, Sukumar said the company will monitor how employees use the tool and its impact on their productivity.
"We'll look at how employees are using the technology, the kinds of workflows they develop, and how it helps them work more effectively," he said.
This data will guide future AI deployment across Uber's business operations.