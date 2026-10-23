Uber's entire workforce will now use ChatGPT Work

Despite going all-in on ChatGPT, Uber hasn't finalized how its employees will use it.

Sukumar said, "Our approach is to make powerful AI tools available across Uber while giving teams room to experiment."

Earlier this year, the company had paired 30 AI engineers with different teams for two weeks to automate key parts of their jobs.

These 'AI pods' showed the potential when technical expertise meets a deep understanding of a particular job.