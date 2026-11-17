Uber data breach exposes nearly 150,000 driver's licenses
What's the story
Uber has confirmed that a data breach at one of its tech providers, Fireworks AI, compromised the personal and driver's license information of nearly 150,000 drivers. The company was notified about the incident on October 9. Hackers reportedly stole internal credentials from Fireworks AI and used them to access Uber's data. The stolen information includes names, addresses, dates of birth as well as driver's license numbers.
Involvement
A look at the breach
Fireworks AI, a company that provides developers access to open AI models, was the provider involved in the Uber data breach.
The company had reported a data breach last month where hackers stole customer information, including billing data and some private AI datasets.
Both online productivity start-up Notion and AI coding start-up Cursor have confirmed that their data was stolen during this incident.
Security breach
Hackers used Fireworks's internal credentials to access Uber's data
Uber had alerts enabled to detect unauthorized access to its Fireworks environment.
However, as the hackers used Fireworks' own internal credentials, no alerts were triggered.
An Uber spokesperson confirmed that the notices sent to drivers were related to a security incident involving third-party vendor Fireworks.ai, which had access to some Uber data.
A Fireworks representative confirmed they identified a security issue involving unauthorized access affecting customer data but did not answer questions about the incident.
Cyber attack
Data stolen by financially motivated cybercriminal group
Fireworks AI has attributed its breach to a financially motivated cybercriminal group that targets large language models (LLMs).
The company said the hackers' goal was to sell stolen tokens for accessing these LLMs.
No known cybercriminal group has claimed responsibility for the data theft.
In total, Uber notified 149,346 people about their information being compromised in this incident at Fireworks.
Past incident
Second known data breach for Uber this year
This is the second known data breach for Uber this year.
The company had previously reported a security incident at its Uber Freight truck shipping unit, which an extortion gang claimed responsibility for stealing data.
It remains unclear if the number of affected drivers in this latest incident will increase.
An Uber spokesperson did not respond to TechCrunch's follow-up email on the matter.