Uber plans sensors in drivers' cars to build self driving
Technology
Uber said it eventually wants to equip drivers' cars with sensors to collect real-world driving data, all to help build better self-driving technology.
CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga shared the news at a recent TechCrunch event, saying this move will also boost Uber's AV Labs, which kicked off earlier this year.
Uber teams with 25 AV companies
The plan is to use these sensors (operated on Uber's own fleet) and eventually tap into the global driver network for tons of driving information, fueling smarter AI models.
Uber is teaming up with 25 autonomous vehicle companies to create an "AV cloud," so partners can access and test their technology using real ride data.
For now, though, Uber says it is not planning to sell this information.