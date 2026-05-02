Uber plans sensors in drivers' cars to build self driving

Uber teams with 25 AV companies

The plan is to use these sensors (operated on Uber's own fleet) and eventually tap into the global driver network for tons of driving information, fueling smarter AI models.

Uber is teaming up with 25 autonomous vehicle companies to create an "AV cloud," so partners can access and test their technology using real ride data.

For now, though, Uber says it is not planning to sell this information.