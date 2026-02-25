Uber has rolled out 'Dara AI': What does it do?

Uber 's engineers have developed an AI tool called "Dara AI." It simulates CEO Dara Khosrowshahi for the purpose of practicing presentations before they are presented to him, as revealed during his appearance on Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO. Khosrowshahi also revealed that nearly 90% of Uber's software engineers are using AI in their work.

AI integration AI integration into Uber's workforce Khosrowshahi said about 30% of them are "power users" of such tools, completely rethinking the architecture of the company. The CEO described his team as "manufacturers" and "architects," who are defining what the system should look like with this technology.

Productivity boost Impact on productivity Khosrowshahi emphasized the dramatic change in productivity that AI is bringing to his team. He said, "It really is changing their productivity in a way that I've never, ever seen before." This statement highlights the transformative potential of artificial intelligence technologies in enhancing efficiency and output within a corporate setting.

Advertisement

Future concerns The future of AI and its potential to replace executives The emergence of Dara AI raises questions about the future role of executives in an AI-dominated world. When asked if such a possibility could come true, Khosrowshahi said, "When the models can learn in real-time, that is the point at which I'm going to think that, yeah, we are all replaceable." This statement echoes similar sentiments expressed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google chief Sundar Pichai about AI's potential capabilities as a CEO.

Advertisement