Uber's 2026 Lost and Found Index reveals bizarre robotaxi items

Uber adds lost item reporting

Robotaxi rides are still rare, less than 1% of trips, but they're showing how easy it is to leave stuff behind when there's no driver to remind you.

Uber now lets you report lost items through the app; you can either pick them up at a depot or have them couriered for $15.

With plans to facilitate robotaxi rides in as many as 15 cities globally by the end of 2026, Uber wants to make finding your lost things as smooth as hailing a ride.