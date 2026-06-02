Uber's 2026 Lost and Found Index reveals bizarre robotaxi items
Uber just dropped its 2026 Lost and Found Index, and the list of things left in robotaxis on Uber's platform is pretty wild.
Besides the usual phones and wallets, riders forgot a unicorn Beanie Baby, a heavy bowling ball, and even dentures.
This is the first time Uber's self-driving cars on Uber's platform made it into the index.
Uber adds lost item reporting
Robotaxi rides are still rare, less than 1% of trips, but they're showing how easy it is to leave stuff behind when there's no driver to remind you.
Uber now lets you report lost items through the app; you can either pick them up at a depot or have them couriered for $15.
With plans to facilitate robotaxi rides in as many as 15 cities globally by the end of 2026, Uber wants to make finding your lost things as smooth as hailing a ride.