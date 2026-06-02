Ubuntu 26.04 launches at summit with signed snaps and sandboxing
Ubuntu 26.04 just dropped at Ubuntu Summit 26.04, and Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth says it's designed for the "AI agentic era."
With AI moving fast, this update brings new ways to deliver software and keep things secure.
Snap packages now offer signed, auto-updating apps across x86, Arm, and RISC-V devices, while improved sandboxing helps run AI tools safely.
Ubuntu introduces workshop and on-device AI
The release also introduces Workshop, a tool for developers to create secure workspaces without risking their main system.
Ubuntu VP of Engineering Jon Seager showed off AI-powered perks like voice-to-text and better accessibility using on-device models.
Plus, Ubuntu 26.04 boosts hardware support with Rust-based tools and enhanced GPU compatibility for NVIDIA and AMD.
Shuttleworth emphasized making advanced AI tools accessible worldwide, aiming to break down barriers caused by pay-per-use services.