Ubuntu 26.04 launches at summit with signed snaps and sandboxing

Ubuntu introduces workshop and on-device AI

The release also introduces Workshop, a tool for developers to create secure workspaces without risking their main system.

Ubuntu VP of Engineering Jon Seager showed off AI-powered perks like voice-to-text and better accessibility using on-device models.

Plus, Ubuntu 26.04 boosts hardware support with Rust-based tools and enhanced GPU compatibility for NVIDIA and AMD.

Shuttleworth emphasized making advanced AI tools accessible worldwide, aiming to break down barriers caused by pay-per-use services.