UC Berkeley and Project CETI find speech-like sperm whale codas

Researchers find 'a-codas' and 'i-codas' vowel-like

Researchers spotted two main types of codas, dubbed "a-codas" and "i-codas," which work kind of like vowels for whales.

These clicks even change length and pattern, showing off some real flexibility, just like how humans mix up sounds when we talk.

Still, scientists haven't cracked any actual "words" or meanings yet, so while it's not exactly a language by our standards, it does show whales are way smarter communicators than we used to think.