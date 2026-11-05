UC Berkeley links lonely deep-sleep waves to early memory loss
Technology
Scientists at UC Berkeley have discovered that certain "lonely" brain waves during deep sleep are tied to memory loss, and these changes show up even before any signs of Alzheimer's.
Tau protein buildup in the frontal cortex is linked to disrupted deep-sleep brain waves and memory decline.
Sleep changes may signal memory decline
When tau builds up, those slow, coordinated brain waves in non-REM sleep are linked to disrupted slow waves in non-REM sleep and poorer memory performance.
Older adults with more disrupted waves struggled more with recall, as shown by EEG and PET scans.
Spinal fluid tests backed this up too, meaning these sleep changes could help spot memory issues early and possibly lead to future treatments aimed at protecting memory as people age.