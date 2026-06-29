UC Berkeley startup arena hits $100 million annualized revenue run rate Technology Jun 29, 2026

Arena, a startup born at UC Berkeley, has hit a $100 million annualized revenue run rate just eight months after launching its commercial service.

The company first made waves with its free crowdsourced AI leaderboard, powered by over 10 million user ratings, and in September 2025 it rolled out AI Evaluations, a paid tool that helps companies and labs track how well their AI models are actually performing.