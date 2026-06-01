UC San Diego unveils postage stamp chip revealing hidden images

Cheap hydrogels enable fast resettable data

The chip uses affordable materials like hydrogels and antimony trisulfide, so it's easy to make and reuse.

When humidity changes, a gap between two layers shifts, letting light reveal the hidden information in under one-half second.

You can reset the top layer with ultraviolet light or re-encode the bottom with lasers.

first author Asad Nauman says this technology could help keep credit cards secure or monitor environmental changes, all without breaking the bank.