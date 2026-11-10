UCF study finds Alzheimer's genetic changes affect movement before memory
A new study from the University of Central Florida suggests that Alzheimer's disease might start showing up in your body before it affects your memory.
Researchers found that genetic changes linked to Alzheimer's can affect nerves that control movement, so things like walking, balance, and coordination could get tricky before any memory problems appear.
This could help doctors spot the disease earlier and try new ways to treat it.
Human chip shows peripheral nerve involvement
Using innovative human-on-a-chip technology, the team looked at how Alzheimer's impacts nerves outside the brain and spinal cord.
Their findings challenge the idea that only the brain matters in this disease.
Turns out, issues in your body's nerve network might play a big role too.
The takeaway? Future treatments should focus on both movement and memory symptoms for better care all around.