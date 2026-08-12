UCLA develops MethylScan blood test detecting cancers and liver disease
Technology
UCLA scientists have created a new blood test called MethylScan that can spot several types of cancer and liver problems, all from a single sample.
It's noninvasive, estimated sequencing costs down to under $20 per sample, and could make routine health checks way easier and more affordable.
MethylScan trials show 63% cancer detection
MethylScan looks for unique chemical changes on DNA that signal issues in different organs.
In trials with more than 1,000 people, it detected 63% of cancers (including 55% at early stages), accurately identified the affected organ, and caught liver diseases such as hepatitis with 85% accuracy.
This could mean quicker diagnoses without the stress or cost of traditional biopsies and scans.