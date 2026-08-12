UCSF study links uncoordinated immune response to long COVID persistence

Scientists looked at gut tissue from people with long COVID and those who recovered completely, about two years after infection.

They spotted viral RNA in more than a quarter of long COVID cases, way more than in recovered folks, but this doesn't mean there's still active virus.

The real surprise? Immune issues showed up much more in gut samples than blood tests, hinting that current blood tests might miss what's really going on.

The researchers think future treatments will need to both clear lingering virus and help the immune system get back on track to tackle stubborn symptoms like fatigue and brain fog.