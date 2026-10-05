UIDAI announces Aadhaar name change rules from September 18 2026

If you're just fixing a small spelling mistake or switching the order of your names, all you need is a proof of identity (PoI).

For data entry errors, you'll need Annexure B for adults or Annexure C for minors, plus PoI or PoR.

Women changing their surname after marriage or divorce? That'll require an Annexure D affidavit and PoI.

Full name change? You'll have to show a Gazette notification along with PoI.

UIDAI also clarified that things like changing letter case or dropping an alias don't need extra paperwork, but if you want to keep urf or "alias" in your name, an affidavit is required.

The goal: make the process clearer while keeping identity info accurate.