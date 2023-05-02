Technology

UIDAI makes verifying Aadhaar-linked mobile number easier: Here's how

UIDAI makes verifying Aadhaar-linked mobile number easier: Here's how

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 02, 2023, 08:19 pm 2 min read

The new feature is accessible from the official UIDAI website or through the mAadhaar app

Worried that your Aadhaar OTP might be going to a number that's not in use or to an incorrect contact number? You do not have to worry about that anymore. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new feature that will help people easily verify the mobile number and email address linked to their Aadhaar card.

The feature is accessible from the official website

You will be able to access the new feature—Verify Email/Mobile Number—on the official UIDAI website or through the mAadhaar app, which is available for download from Google Play Store and the App Store. This option will help you confirm that the mobile number and email address details which have been linked with your Aadhaar are correct.

Here's how to verify your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or email

On the official UIDAI website, you will be able to spot the Verify Email/Mobile Number option under 'Aadhaar Services.' You will be required to enter your Aadhaar number and your email or contact number, depending on what you wish to verify, and click 'Send OTP.' Now, an OTP will be sent to the email ID/contact number which you have provided.

An OTP will be sent to linked email ID/contact number

If you gave your email id, you will receive the OTP in your mailbox. Once you enter the OTP in the portal, and if it is linked to your Aadhaar, you will see a message, "Entered Email ID has been successfully verified."

What happens if the mobile number is not linked?

In case your mobile number or email address is not linked to your Aadhaar card, the feature will show an alert saying the email ID or phone number does not match the records. If you wish to update your mobile number or email address, you will be able to do so by visiting the nearest Aadhaar center.

What if you don't remember mobile number provided during enrollment?

"In case a resident does not remember the mobile number she/he has given during enrolment, she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on MyAadhaar portal or mAadhaar App," said UIDAI.