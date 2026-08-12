UIDAI updates Aadhaar app to hold 5 profiles per device
UIDAI just rolled out a big update for the Aadhaar App: you can now keep up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device.
Thanks to the One Family One App move, handling digital IDs for family members is way simpler, no more juggling multiple devices.
The updated app works on both Android and iOS.
Aadhaar app registration and management
Getting started is pretty straightforward: register with your Aadhaar number, do face authentication, and set a 6-digit PIN.
Once you're in, you can add up to four more family members, including minors if their relationship was verified during enrollment.
The app lets you update addresses, download e-Aadhaar, check authentication history, and lock or unlock biometrics, but if you need to change things like name or gender, you'll still have to visit an Aadhaar center.
Overall, it's all about making life easier while keeping your data safe.