UIUC physicists report 1st observation of PDWs above critical temperature

Physicists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign just made a big leap in understanding superconductors.

Their new study shows that special electron pairs, called Cooper pairs, can form unique patterns known as pair density waves (PDWs), even after the main superconducting state disappears.

This is the first time PDWs have been spotted hanging around above the usual "critical temperature," opening up fresh ideas about how unconventional superconductors work.