UK approves first weight-loss pill as alternative to injections
What's the story
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Novo Nordisk's weight-loss pill, Wegovy. This is the first time such a drug has been cleared in the UK. The approval comes as a major boost for Novo Nordisk, giving over 10 million people with obesity in the country an alternative to injections. The tablet contains semaglutide, which is also present in Novo's successful injectable drugs for weight loss and diabetes management.
Treatment transformation
A major shift in weight-loss treatment
The approval of the Wegovy pill marks a major shift in the global pharmaceutical industry and weight-loss treatment. Novo Nordisk had already received early approval for its weight-loss pill in the US, where it was launched this year. The company is now looking to expand its reach with this new oral formulation. According to Dr. Marie Spreckley from Cambridge University, "For some people, an oral formulation may make treatment more acceptable than injectable therapies."
Market access
Wegovy pill's cost remains unknown
The Wegovy pill is already available in the US, with other drug companies either having or developing similar products. In the UK, high street and online pharmacies are planning to add it to their doctor prescribing services soon. However, its cost remains unknown as Novo Nordisk has yet to approach The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) about recommending it on the NHS.
Cost implications
Possible side effects of Wegovy pill
Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association, called the approval of the Wegovy pill "significant." He said it could help patients who are unable or do not want to take the injectable version. The pill could also reduce treatment costs in the long run. However, like any medication, there are possible side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting.