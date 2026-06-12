UK approves first weight-loss pill as alternative to injections

Treatment transformation

A major shift in weight-loss treatment

The approval of the Wegovy pill marks a major shift in the global pharmaceutical industry and weight-loss treatment. Novo Nordisk had already received early approval for its weight-loss pill in the US, where it was launched this year. The company is now looking to expand its reach with this new oral formulation. According to Dr. Marie Spreckley from Cambridge University, "For some people, an oral formulation may make treatment more acceptable than injectable therapies."