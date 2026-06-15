LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / UK bans social media for under-16s
UK bans social media for under-16s
The decision follows a public consultation

UK bans social media for under-16s

By Akash Pandey
Jun 15, 2026
09:34 am
What's the story

The UK government has announced a ban on social media platforms for children under the age of 16. Prime Minister Keir Starmer introduced the measure, describing it as "real change for our children and our future." The move, which targets popular platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, is aimed at protecting minors from potential online dangers. However, messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in this ban.

Survey results

Risks outweigh benefits

The decision to ban social media was influenced by a national consultation survey that garnered over 116,000 responses from March 2 to May 26. More than 83% of parents who participated in the survey believed the risks of social media use outweighed its benefits. A whopping 90% supported a minimum age of 16 for accessing these platforms.

Twitter Post

'We're giving children their childhoods back'

Advertisement

Implementation hurdles

Enforcing ban may be difficult

Despite the widespread support, enforcing such a ban could prove difficult as children often find ways to bypass age restrictions set by tech companies. The UK government has called this announcement a "landmark" move, with plans to present the new measures in Parliament before Christmas. These protections are expected to be implemented by next spring.

Advertisement

Perspective

Livestreaming, stranger communication also restricted for under-16s

Along with the blanket social media ban, the new rules will also restrict features such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for those under 16. The move comes after Australia's similar action of banning kids under 16 from major social media platforms to tackle concerns over physical and mental health impacts of excessive online usage.

Alternative measures

Alternative to digital device usage

Over the weekend, the UK also announced a new £132.5 million "Every Child Can" program to fund "enriching activities" across sports, art and nature in schools and local communities as an alternative to digital device usage. Last week, PM Starmer had asked tech giants such as Apple and Google to introduce measures that would prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images.

Advertisement