The decision follows a public consultation

UK bans social media for under-16s

By Akash Pandey 09:34 am Jun 15, 202609:34 am

What's the story

The UK government has announced a ban on social media platforms for children under the age of 16. Prime Minister Keir Starmer introduced the measure, describing it as "real change for our children and our future." The move, which targets popular platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, is aimed at protecting minors from potential online dangers. However, messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in this ban.