UK bans social media for under-16s
What's the story
The UK government has announced a ban on social media platforms for children under the age of 16. Prime Minister Keir Starmer introduced the measure, describing it as "real change for our children and our future." The move, which targets popular platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, is aimed at protecting minors from potential online dangers. However, messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in this ban.
Survey results
Risks outweigh benefits
The decision to ban social media was influenced by a national consultation survey that garnered over 116,000 responses from March 2 to May 26. More than 83% of parents who participated in the survey believed the risks of social media use outweighed its benefits. A whopping 90% supported a minimum age of 16 for accessing these platforms.
Twitter Post
'We're giving children their childhoods back'
We are banning social media access for under 16s.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026
These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.
I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8
Implementation hurdles
Enforcing ban may be difficult
Despite the widespread support, enforcing such a ban could prove difficult as children often find ways to bypass age restrictions set by tech companies. The UK government has called this announcement a "landmark" move, with plans to present the new measures in Parliament before Christmas. These protections are expected to be implemented by next spring.
Perspective
Livestreaming, stranger communication also restricted for under-16s
Along with the blanket social media ban, the new rules will also restrict features such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for those under 16. The move comes after Australia's similar action of banning kids under 16 from major social media platforms to tackle concerns over physical and mental health impacts of excessive online usage.
Alternative measures
Alternative to digital device usage
Over the weekend, the UK also announced a new £132.5 million "Every Child Can" program to fund "enriching activities" across sports, art and nature in schools and local communities as an alternative to digital device usage. Last week, PM Starmer had asked tech giants such as Apple and Google to introduce measures that would prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images.