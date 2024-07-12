In short Simplifying... In short Oxford Ionics, a UK-based company, has created the world's most powerful quantum computing chip, revolutionizing the field with its unique trapped ion approach.

The chip, which can be produced in any existing semiconductor facility, eliminates the need for error correction, making it more cost-effective.

The company is confident in its ability to develop a 256-qubit chip in the near future, aiming to make quantum computing accessible worldwide within three years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Functional quantum computers might debut within 3 years

UK firm develops world's most powerful quantum computing chip

By Akash Pandey 10:12 am Jul 12, 202410:12 am

What's the story Oxford Ionics, a University of Oxford spinoff, has developed a high-performance chip that sets new records in the quantum computing field. The company achieved this without using error correction during the process. The chip can be manufactured at existing semiconductor fabs, making it scalable. CEO Chris Ballance said they've used "novel physics and smart engineering" to develop these chips that do not require error correction to get to useful applications.

Quantum innovation

A game-changer in computing

Founded in 2019 by Oxford scientists, Oxford Ionics utilizes a trapped ion approach to quantum computing. This method allows for precise measurements while maintaining superposition for extended periods. The company has developed an Electronic Qubit Control system, that eliminates the need for lasers typically used in computation. Ballance stated their "rocket ship" approach focuses on solving difficult challenges first, leading to the development of high-performance, scalable qubit chips that can be controlled on a classic semiconductor chip.

Breakthrough

Quantum chip overcomes major challenges

Oxford Ionics has integrated everything required to control trapped ions onto a silicon chip. The chip can be made at any existing semiconductor fabrication facility, making it possible to scale trapped-ion-based quantum computers. The firm's high-performance qubits eliminate the need for error correction, reducing costs for commercial applications. CTO Tom Harty stated that their method has delivered the highest level of performance in quantum computing to date, and is ready to start unlocking its commercial impact.

Future aspects

Oxford Ionics sets sights on future quantum computing impact

Oxford Ionics is confident in its ability to make a 256-qubit chip in coming years, thanks to the scalability of its Electronic Qubit Control system. Its quantum computing advancements have set industry records in two-qubit and single-qubit gate performance. Oxford Ionics plans to make a useful quantum computer available to the world within the next three years.