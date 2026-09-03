UK developers sue Apple for £2 billion over ATT advantage
Apple is being sued for £2 billion brought on behalf of app developers in the UK who say the company's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature gives Apple's own ads an unfair boost.
ATT, rolled out in 2021, lets users decide if apps can track them, but developers argue Apple holds outsiders to stricter standards, making it tougher for their businesses to compete.
European regulators probe Apple's ATT policy
This isn't just a UK thing: Apple's ATT policy is under fire across Europe.
After pressure from German regulators in August 2026, Apple agreed to tweak its rules there.
France, Italy, and Poland are also investigating. Ann Pope, leading the UK case, says British businesses deserve fair treatment and compensation.
Meanwhile, Apple stands by ATT as a way to protect user privacy, even as critics say it tips the scales in Apple's favor.