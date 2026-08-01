UK firm DEEP launches Vanguard habitat near Florida's Tennessee Reef
A UK firm called DEEP just launched "Vanguard," a new underwater living space set 56 feet down near Florida's Tennessee Reef.
It's basically an undersea base with bunks, a kitchen, a combo bathroom and science lab, plus a moon pool and dive chamber, all powered and connected by a semi-autonomous support buoy up top.
DEEP invites researchers to 5-day residencies
This is the first privately funded underwater habitat in US waters in over 40 years.
DEEP is inviting small research teams to spend five days living below the surface (after two weeks of training), focusing on projects that benefit from longer undersea stays, like better data collection or more efficient work.
They're even offering up to $50,000 for standout ideas, especially those tackling reef restoration or teaming up with technology underwater.