UK may ban social media for under-16s
What's the story
The UK government is planning to ban children under 16 from using "high-risk" social media apps, according to The Guardian. The move is part of a broader effort to improve online safety for kids. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce the plan, but officials have yet to decide which platforms will be included in the ban.
Strategy details
Restrictions on safer platforms too
The proposed plan aims to restrict access to social media platforms deemed "high-risk" for children under 16. However, "safer" platforms will also be restricted. The restrictions would include limits on features like disappearing messages, chatting with strangers, and live streaming. The goal is to minimize harmful online interactions while still allowing limited use of some services.
Public opinion
Policy aimed at addressing online risks for children
The decision follows a public consultation that drew more than 116,000 responses. The Guardian reported that nine out of 10 parents were in favor of banning social media for kids under 16. Officials say the policy is aimed at tackling concerns over harmful content and online risks faced by children.
Legal implications
Potential legal challenges and age verification concerns
Some sources told The Guardian that banning certain platforms but not others could result in legal action. There are concerns the policy could be challenged through judicial review if companies argue the decision is unfair. The plan also raises questions about how companies will verify users' ages, as UK law currently mainly requires age checks for adult content.