UK warns AI models could amplify cyber threats

Risk assessment

Cyber capabilities of current frontier AI models

In a joint statement, the UK finance ministry, BoE, and FCA said, "The cyber capabilities of current frontier AI models are already exceeding what a skilled practitioner could achieve, and at a significantly higher speed, greater scale, and lower cost." They further warned that these capabilities could be used maliciously to amplify cyber threats to firms' safety and soundness, customers, market integrity, and financial stability.