UK warns AI models could amplify cyber threats
What's the story
The UK finance ministry, Bank of England (BoE), and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have warned British companies to prepare for the risks posed by new artificial intelligence (AI) models. These advanced AI systems have cyber capabilities that are already exceeding human skills in speed and scale. If misused, these capabilities could significantly increase cyber threats to businesses, customers, market integrity, and financial stability.
Risk assessment
Cyber capabilities of current frontier AI models
In a joint statement, the UK finance ministry, BoE, and FCA said, "The cyber capabilities of current frontier AI models are already exceeding what a skilled practitioner could achieve, and at a significantly higher speed, greater scale, and lower cost." They further warned that these capabilities could be used maliciously to amplify cyber threats to firms' safety and soundness, customers, market integrity, and financial stability.
Information
BoE had flagged major cybersecurity risks last month
Last month, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had flagged major cybersecurity risks from Anthropic's Mythos product. Cybersecurity experts have also raised alarms over its potential to supercharge complex cyberattacks, which could pose a challenge to the banking industry and its existing technology.