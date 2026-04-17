Study urges oversight for geopolitical AI

The study showed that how you present a scenario really changes how AI responds—if the setup is focused on conflict or bold action, the AI tends to get more aggressive.

Since these systems don't have human instincts or a sense of consequences, clear rules and close oversight are crucial if we ever use them for big geopolitical decisions.

Otherwise, even well-meant advice from an AI could spiral into something much riskier than intended.