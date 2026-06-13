This pioneering therapy from UK can cure lupus 

Recovery stories

A look at the patients

One of the patients, Katie Tinkler, has not experienced any major symptoms of the disease for over 30 years since her diagnosis. She even skied for the first time in a decade and danced at her daughter's wedding after receiving this revolutionary treatment. The NHS trial was conducted by University College London Hospitals' Foundation Trust (UCLH) and University College London (UCL), with nine severe lupus patients who had previously not responded to any treatments.