UK scientists use genome science to develop Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine

Researchers studied more than 20,000 bacterial genomes and picked out three key proteins to build their prototype vaccine.

When tested on mice, it helped 80% to 100% survive deadly infections, even from strains not directly targeted by the shot.

However, vaccinated mice still carried the bacteria in their airways, so spreading infection is still possible.

While it's early days and tests are just in animals for now, it's a big step toward better protection against these serious diseases.